Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist is seriously injured in collision with a car in village near Leamington

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the incident on the Southam Road in Radford Semele on Monday (June 27) and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver

By Crime Reporter
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:04 pm

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured when a car was in colliision with them in a village near Leamington last week.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

The incident took place on the Southam Road in Radford Semele on Monday June 27 shortly before 9.10pm.

Witness appeal. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Anybody who has information about the incident or has any dashcam footage in the location at the time, can call 101, quoting incident number 333 of June 27 2022.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

