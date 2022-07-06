Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist is seriously injured in collision with a car in village near Leamington

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured when a car was in colliision with them in a village near Leamington last week.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on the Southam Road in Radford Semele on Monday June 27 shortly before 9.10pm.

Witness appeal. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Anybody who has information about the incident or has any dashcam footage in the location at the time, can call 101, quoting incident number 333 of June 27 2022.