Pop star Gwen Stefani set to perform at Warwick Castle next year

The pop star is just one of many big acts heading to Warwick Castle next year

By Kirstie Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 2:04pm

Pop star Gwen Stefani is set to perform at Warwick Castle next year.

Gwen Stefani has announced today (Friday December 9) that she will be making a return to the UK next summer.

The six dates will see the pop star perform a series outdoor shows, including one taking place at Warwick Castle.

The pop star is just one of many big acts heading to Warwick Castle next year – with Bastille set to perform on July 19 and Kaiser Chiefs due to play on July 22.

Fans will be treated to Gwen’s catalogue of chart-toppers from her solo career, as well as hits from No Doubt.

Taking place through June 2023, tickets will go on sale at 10am on December 16.

Gwen Stefani will be performing at Warwick Castle next year. Photo by Jamie Nelson

A multi GRAMMY® Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist.

The music star has also won four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award.

To date, she’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide, including her four-times platinum debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Here are the tour dates for 2023:

~ Friday June 23: Warwick Castle

~ Saturday June 24: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

~ Sunday June 25: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

~ Tuesday June 27: Harewood House, Leeds

~ Wednesday June 28: Bolesworth Castle, Chester

~ Thursday June 29: Broadlands Estate, Romsey

Tickets will go on sale next Friday (December 16) at: www.aegpresents.co.uk/gwenstefani

