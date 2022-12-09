Pop star Gwen Stefani is set to perform at Warwick Castle next year.
Gwen Stefani has announced today (Friday December 9) that she will be making a return to the UK next summer.
The six dates will see the pop star perform a series outdoor shows, including one taking place at Warwick Castle.
The pop star is just one of many big acts heading to Warwick Castle next year – with Bastille set to perform on July 19 and Kaiser Chiefs due to play on July 22.
Fans will be treated to Gwen’s catalogue of chart-toppers from her solo career, as well as hits from No Doubt.
Taking place through June 2023, tickets will go on sale at 10am on December 16.
A multi GRAMMY® Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist.
The music star has also won four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award.
To date, she’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide, including her four-times platinum debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.
Here are the tour dates for 2023:
~ Friday June 23: Warwick Castle
~ Saturday June 24: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London
~ Sunday June 25: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London
~ Tuesday June 27: Harewood House, Leeds
~ Wednesday June 28: Bolesworth Castle, Chester
~ Thursday June 29: Broadlands Estate, Romsey
Tickets will go on sale next Friday (December 16) at: www.aegpresents.co.uk/gwenstefani