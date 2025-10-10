Pop-up Citizens Advice service in Warwick helps residents access vital services

A new pop-up Citizens Advice service hosted by a Warwick business has already helped people access vital extra services and information, building on the range of services available to people in need in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Citizens Advice Mobile Advice Centre (MAC) started parking weekly in the car park at McDonald’s in Emscote Road from September 12, delivering a range of advice and support.

The Cadent-funded project is the first time Warwick residents have been able to access in-person from two fully-trained Citizens Advice staff for help with issues from understanding energy bills, housing issues, employment issues, relationship breakdown, consumer and benefit checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Citizens Advice Mobile Advice Centre (MAC) has been parking weekly in the car park at McDonald’s in Emscote Road, delivering a range of advice and support. Photo by People Arches Ltd.

The MAC also provides free Trussell Trust food vouchers and free carbon monoxide alarms.

It is the latest partnership between People Arches Ltd, the company behind the McDonald’s in Emscote Road, with local services in order to help the community access vital assistance.

The business already teamed up with Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind to offer a site for its mobile ‘Safe Haven’ for those suffering mental health distress.

People Arches is also hosting a coffee club with Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind on Fridays, offering a free hot drink with a chance to meet others and get advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawood Ibtehsam, People Arches Ltd founder, said: “We have always said we want to contribute to the community, and not just in words, but in actions.

"Seeing the take-up of services provided by the Citizens Advice MAC since it started parking weekly in our car park is huge for us, and we’re thrilled to be helping people access face to face advice and information they might otherwise not be able to.

“It’s clear from this and from the record numbers of people who accessed the Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind mobile Safe Haven that there really is a need for community-focused services like this in Warwick.

"With that in mind, we’re now exploring how we can help provide a permanent home in the town for these vital services so we can truly help the community on a long-term basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Citizens Advice MAC parks weekly at McDonald’s on a Friday afternoon from 1pm to 5pm, while Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind stage coffee mornings every Friday in McDonald’s from 9am to 11am.