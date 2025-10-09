Warwick getting even more roadworks as work to change main gateway into town starts

Warwick is set to get more roadworks as work to change one of the main gateways into the town centre starts next week.

Work is set to start on Monday October 13 to ‘improve’ the St John’s area and is due to be completed in March 2026.

The St John’s project is part of a wider scheme to improve the traffic management of Warwick town centre.

The planned work taking place in St John's in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The plans have been made with the aim of making the area able to cope more with the increased traffic levels between Priory Road and St Nicholas Church Street.

According to Warwickshire County Council, the scheme aims to:

Improve connectivity and enhance the experience for pedestrians, cyclists and business users accessing the St John’s area and wider town centre, including providing cycle parking.

Improve the attractiveness of the location as a key gateway to the town, material enhancements outside the retail/commercial area while preserving as many parking bays as possible.

Upgrade the existing traffic signal junction and provide essential maintenance to the carriageway on all arms, particularly to Coventry Road and St John’s.

The changes include: one way systems, shared paths for pedestrians and cyclists, upgraded crossings, speed humps and road narrowing, tree removal and planting, as well as parking changes.

Work is starting next week. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The changes made to the initial proposals

In 2024, the county council put the scheme out to public consultation, which ended up with some changes being made after residents raised concerns with some of the changes.

The alterations made to the draft plan included:

Keeping the three pedestrian crossings on Priory Road, Smith Street and St Nicholas Church Street and signalling them

Keeping the right turn from Smith Street onto St Nicholas Church Street, which was initially going to be removed.

Keeping the right turn from the south of the service road onto the St John’s junction towards Warwick, which was also going to be removed.

Changes are due to be made to the St Johns area in Warwick town centre. Photos show an artist's impressions of the finished junction that were released during the consultation in 2024. Photos by Warwickshire County Council

What’s happening now

Warwickshire County Council have listed the stages in which the work will be taking place.

The first phase of the work will focus on the central pedestrian area of the service road opposite Subway, which will also run simultaneously with works on the footway opposite St Johns Court.

Work will continue along the footway outside of the shops moving from south to north towards the Paddocks, then conclude within the central pedestrian and parking area opposite One Stop on December 5.

From October 13, the direction of traffic within the service road will be made one-way from north to south, with access from Coventry Road exiting onto St John’s.

Work will be paused from December 8 until January 5 2026.

Phase two will restart at the end of Smith Street, Priory Road and the main St John’s crossroads and take place until March 2026.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “While there will be disruption during the works, we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.

“Parking spaces and loading/unloading areas will be affected, but the contractor will ensure some parking remains available throughout. Access to frontages will be maintained at all times.”

Any queries or concerns over the works being carried out at the site, can be raised by contacting Balfour Beatty Living Places on 03452 415302.

For any questions or to share feedback on the scheme email: [email protected] or call 01926 742138.