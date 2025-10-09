Costa drive-thru plans next to Warwick cemetery are thrown out by councillors

Plans for a new Costa Coffee drive-thru next to a cemetery in Warwick have been thrown out by councillors.

The plans would have seen the coffee shop and drive-thru built on a patch of land, which is located at the junction of Birmingham Road (A425) and Haywood Road.

Prior to going before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on October 7, council officers recommended the plans be refused.

A rendered image of how the new Costa Coffee building could look. Photo submitted within the planning application documents by Warwick 27A Limited

In the reasoning behind this, the officers said: “Officers consider that the principle of development is acceptable and note that the development would be acceptable in terms of drainage, ecological impacts, air quality and sustainability.

"It is also noted that the proposed development would provide additional employment opportunities in the local area.

“However, the site is considered to be harmful to the character and appearance of the area and it has not been demonstrated to the satisfaction of statutory consultees that matters relating to noise impact and the impact on highway safety have been adequately mitigated.

"The provision of employment opportunities is not considered to outweigh the identified harm.”

Agreeing with the given refusal reasons, the planning committee threw out the coffee shop plans.

This is not the first time an application for a Costa drive-thru has been submitted for this site.

Applicant, Warwick 27A Limited, submitted similar plans in 2021 but this was later withdrawn.

The latest planning application, which has now been rejected, was initially submitted in 2024 and said the site’s design has been ‘improved’ since the previous application.

This included a ‘pavilion-esque’ design, the positioning of the building and setting the site further back from Birmingham Road.

Within other documents, it was said the site would have 16 parking spaces, made up of 12 regular spaces, two disabled spaces and two EV charging spaces.

Although no set opening hours had been provided within the application, Warwick District Council’s meeting agenda said it looked as if the site would have been open between 6am and 10pm.

However, updated designs and plans were then added in May this year to include more planting of hedges and trees around the building plans to add screening – and the applicant also submitted drawings of how the site would look on day one and then five years later.

This followed many concerns and objections being raised by residents about privacy as well as the appearance of the building being next to the cemetery site.

Prior to the meeting going before the planning committee, more than 160 objections were lodged by members of the public with other reasons including: concerns about the increase in traffic, noise levels, light pollution and harming the character and look of the area and town.

Objections were also received from Warwick Town Council, Budbrooke Parish Council and Warwickshire County Council’s arboriculture and landscape teams.

Two holding objections were also submitted by Warwick District Council’s environmental health team and Warwickshire County Council’s highways team.

Six comments were submitted in support of the application.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1346