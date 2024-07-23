Changes could be made to gateway to Warwick town centre - here's what's proposed

Changes are due to be made to one of the St Johns o Warwick town centre. Photos show an artist's impressions of the finished junction. Photos by Warwickshire County Council

Changes are due to be made to one of the major gateways to Warwick town centre.

Last month, Warwickshire County Council posted traffic orders and information about the proposed reconfiguration of the St John’s junction.

The plans have been made with the aim making the area more able to cope with the increased traffic levels between Priory Road and St Nicholas Church Street.

The St John’s project is part of a wider scheme to improve the traffic management of Warwick town centre.

Here’s what has been proposed in and around the St John’s junction

Preventing right turns

The scheme seeks to stop right turns from: Smith Street onto St Nicholas Church Street, from the A429 St Johns onto the St Johns service road and from the St Johns service road onto the A429 St Johns.

One way scheme

The project is looking to create a one way system at Cross Street. This be from its junction with Smith Street towards Priory Road.

Another one way system would be put in pace at the St Johns service road from its junction with The Paddocks towards the direction of Smith Street.

Shared paths for pedestrians and cyclists

There are plans to convert parts of the current paths on Coton End, St Johns Court, St Johns, Coventry Road, Priory Road and Smith Street into shared use paths for pedestrians and cyclists. This will make some of them much wider.

Speed humps and road narrowing

Speed humps are proposed for the St Johns service road, and The Paddocks, which will also include a narrowing of the road.

Traffic lights

Part of the scheme also includes installing traffic lights and upgrading crossings.

New traffic lights would be installed at upgraded crossing sites, which are connected to the shared pathways.

The current zebra crossings on St Nicholas Church Street, Smith Street and Priory Road will become a signalised crossings.

Tree removal and planting

Two trees between the St Johns service road and St Johns would be removed to make way for the shared pathway but four trees would be planted around the area.

Parking

Under the plans parking behind the St Johns shops along the service road there would be angled parking, known as echelon parking, as well as blue badge parking further down the road towards Smith Street.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "The proposed St Johns junction scheme involves improving connectivity and to enhance the experience for pedestrians and cyclists, to accommodate increased vehicle flows between Priory Road and St Nicholas Church Street to enable the wider Warwick Town centre traffic management changes and to improve the attractiveness of the location as a key gateway to the town.

"This will be achieved through amendments to the layout of the existing junction including the introduction of new and updated traffic signal crossing points, new and improved pedestrian and cycling facilities and a review of the permitted vehicle movements.

"Within the Warwick and Leamington area there are a number of important schemes being delivered, these are being carefully coordinated to minimise the number of road works on the road network at any one time.

"As part of this coordination the St Johns works are programmed to commence in Summer/Autumn 2025, but the precise starting date will depend on the progress of other schemes within the overall programme".