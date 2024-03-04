Popular food and music event will take place in Leamington throughout spring and summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular event celebrating the historic part of Leamington is to take place every month through the spring and summer – its organisers have announced.
People are being invited to make tracks to The Old Town Railway Arches next month, for the first in a series of the special days, hosted by the business owners based at the site.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arches Day is a free event which includes a line-up of live musicians and DJ sets as well as street food supplied by Nicos Pizza and Warwick Street Kitchen.
The next event, on Saturday April 6 , has been organised by four of the businesses which operate out of The Arches on Victoria Business Park - Windmill Hill Brewing Company, BRUBL Beer, Warwickshire Gin Company, Southbound Café - Bar and sister company Vice Motorcycles.
Gavin Leach, of the Windmill Hill Brewing Company, said: “We had a blast running two Off The Rails events last year and we’re excited this year to be hosting one a month from April to September.
“We have a brilliant new taproom space in the brewery and can’t wait to share it with everyone who comes down to enjoy this festival vibe right on their doorstep.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Two breweries, a distillery, street food vendors, custom motorbikes and live music - need I say more?”
The event runs between 1om and 10pm and tickets can be booked by searching for Off The Rails on Eventbrite.