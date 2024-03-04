Register
BREAKING

Popular food and music event will take place in Leamington throughout spring and summer

Arches Day, at The Old Town Railway Arches, is a free event which includes a line-up of live musicians and DJ sets as well as street food supplied by Nicos Pizza and Warwick Street Kitchen.
By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular event celebrating the historic part of Leamington is to take place every month through the spring and summer – its organisers have announced.

People are being invited to make tracks to The Old Town Railway Arches next month, for the first in a series of the special days, hosted by the business owners based at the site.

Arches Day is a free event which includes a line-up of live musicians and DJ sets as well as street food supplied by Nicos Pizza and Warwick Street Kitchen.

Most Popular
Photos from one of the Off The Rails events held last year.Photos from one of the Off The Rails events held last year.
Photos from one of the Off The Rails events held last year.
Read More
Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.2millon Regency town house in Leaming...

The next event, on Saturday April 6 , has been organised by four of the businesses which operate out of The Arches on Victoria Business Park - Windmill Hill Brewing Company, BRUBL Beer, Warwickshire Gin Company, Southbound Café - Bar and sister company Vice Motorcycles.

Gavin Leach, of the Windmill Hill Brewing Company, said: “We had a blast running two Off The Rails events last year and we’re excited this year to be hosting one a month from April to September.

“We have a brilliant new taproom space in the brewery and can’t wait to share it with everyone who comes down to enjoy this festival vibe right on their doorstep.

"Two breweries, a distillery, street food vendors, custom motorbikes and live music - need I say more?”

The event runs between 1om and 10pm and tickets can be booked by searching for Off The Rails on Eventbrite.

Related topics:Leamington