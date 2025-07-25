Popular Kenilworth Food Festival returning this weekend - but at a new venue

Kenilworth Food Festival will be returning this weekend. Photo by Malgorzata Szydlik

The popular Kenilworth food festival will be returning to the town this weekend – and this year it will be taking place at a new venue.

The festival will be taking place on Sunday July 27 between 11am and 5pm at Abbey Fields.

Previously held in the town centre, organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire said the festival has been relocated to Abbey Fields “to create a more spacious, festival-style atmosphere and to address logistical challenges, including the impact on local businesses caused by road closures".

Jamie Probert-Walker, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “Hosting events in the town centre, particularly on Warwick Road, has become increasingly challenging.

"The road is a long stretch that must be fully utilised to justify a closure, but its narrow width means we can’t place stalls back-to-back without restricting emergency access, affecting both the event and local businesses.

"We’re also aware of past concerns and negative feedback around stalls being placed directly outside shopfronts.

“Kenilworth is one of the largest food festivals we deliver, and a huge amount of planning goes into making it a success.

"It takes around nine months of preparation, working closely with relevant agencies, to ensure the event is safe, enjoyable, and brings genuine benefit to the town and district.

"By moving the festival to Abbey Fields, we’re creating a more spacious, inclusive, and vibrant setting that offers a true festival atmosphere for our growing visitor numbers.

"It’s a step that supports the future of the event, allowing it to develop year on year, while remaining completely free for visitors to enjoy.’”

At the event, there will be a range of street food, local produce, sweet treats, and drinks from across the region.

There will also be a live music stage featuring performances from Panic at the Tesco (midday), Letitia George (1pm) and Impact Steel Band (2pm), as well as bouncy castles, fair rides and face painting.

A “have a go with chocolate” drop-in workshop is also be hosted this year where visitors can use warm Belgian chocolate, sprinkles, and pre-made shapes like dinosaurs, hearts, cupcakes and more to make their own creations.

The workshop costs £7 for children or £7.50 to include gift wrapping.

For more information and a list of traders go to: http://cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/events/d167a4cb9ff9c8dd/