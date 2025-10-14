Popular Leamington charity shop will be closing its doors next month

A charity shop in Leamington will be closing its doors next month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, The Courier and Weekly News was contacted by members of the public about the future of the Oxfam charity shop in Warwick Street.

After contacting the charity, it has now been confirmed that the shop will be closing down in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oxfam shop in Warwick Street in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

Rachel Cosgrove-Pearce, head of retail operations at Oxfam GB, said: “Oxfam shops exist to raise as much money as possible to overcome poverty and suffering in some of the poorest countries in the world.

"We constantly evaluate the profitability of all our shops to ensure they are efficient and making the most money for Oxfam’s vital work.

“Sometimes this leads to difficult decisions about the viability of particular shops.

"These decisions are never taken lightly, and we always take into account the impact on our staff and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made the very hard decision to close the Oxfam shop in Warwick Street in Leamington.

"We want to thank the local community, staff and volunteers who have supported us so generously.”

The charity shop is set to close its doors on November 22 and the charity said there is already a closing down sale taking place.

The building currently housing the charity shop has also been listed for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Bond Wolfe website it said Oxfam had a five-year rental agreement, which was due to expire on December 24.

The news of the closure comes after the charity relocated its book and music shop from Regent Street, where it had been since May 2005, to a new, nearby premises in Bedford Street in August.