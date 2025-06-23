Popular Leamington coffee shop is closed temporarily for refurbishment

By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 14:54 BST

A popular Leamington town centre coffee shop has closed temporarily for refurbishment.

Esquires Coffee, in Warwick Street, has been closed for several days leaving some customers fearing the worst.

But The Courier has been told by the branch’s parent company that the closure will only be temporary.

Esquires Coffee in Leamington is temporarily closed for refurbishment. Credit: Google Maps.
Esquires Coffee in Leamington is temporarily closed for refurbishment. Credit: Google Maps.

Esquire’s team said: “This store is currently undergoing refurbishment and will be closed for a short period.

"We won’t be able to give an exact opening date at this point but it will reopen in the coming weeks.”

