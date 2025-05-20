Popular Warwick Food Festival returns this weekend

The Warwick Food Festival in St Nicholas Park in Warwick in 2024. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The popular Warwick Food Festival will be returning to one of the town’s parks this bank holiday weekend.

The annual festival, which draws thousands of visitors every year, will be taking place on Sunday (May 25) in St Nicholas Park from 10am to 4pm.

The festival, which was moved to the park in 2024 after it outgrew Warwick town centre, will feature 70 traders, selling street food, drinks and local produce.

The event will be returning to St Nicholas Park. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to St Nicholas Park for our highly anticipated Warwick Food Festival.

"This event is always a standout in Warwick’s events calendar, bringing the community together for a fantastic day of food, drink, and entertainment.

“It’s completely free to attend and open to everyone.”

"It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere while supporting independent food and drink traders from across the Warwick district and beyond.”

There will also be live music, face painting and children’s rides.

For more information go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk