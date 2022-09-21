Post locker which covered blue plaque dedicated to legendary Warwick boxer has been removed following pressure from residents, councillors and town MP
The large InPost locker had been placed against the wall at the entrance to Sainsbury’s in Saltisford completely obscuring the plaque for Dick Turpin
A large post locker which had been thoughtlessly placed on a wall in front of a blue plaque dedicated to a legendary Warwick boxer has now been removed following pressure from residents, councillors and the town’s MP.
The large InPost locker had been placed against the wall at the entrance to Sainsbury’s in Saltisford completely obscuring the plaque for Dick Turpin which had been unveiled there in November last year.
As ew reported earlier, Warwick and Leaminton MP Matt Western said that he was speaking to Sainsbury’s to have the locker removed and that InPost’s actions were “an insult to his [Dick Turpin’s] memory, his legacy, his brothers and the rest of their family and to the boxing community of Warwick and Leamington.”
He said the campaign to have the locker removed has been successful.
Mr Western said: “The InPost locker covering Dick Turpin's blue plaque has been removed.
“I’ve received an email from the operations director of InPost.
"The company sent workers to remove the parcel locker, and they completed the job in the last hour (ahead of schedule).
“While the firm’s quick response is welcome, there are still questions to be answered to ascertain how this could have been allowed to happen in the first place.
“Along with responding to InPost, I have written to the chief executive of Sainsbury’s asking similar questions so the public can understand why such mistakes were made.
“I am grateful for the apology issued by InPost and expect a similar one from Sainsbury’s.
“Though the staff members in Warwick I’ve heard from have profusely apologised to the Turpin family, which is very welcome.
“Labour town and district councillor Dave Skinner was on hand to see it removed and talk with Sainsbury's staff.
"He first demanded it was removed more than two weeks ago.”
In 1948, Dick became the first black British boxer to break the so-called ‘colour bar’ – which prevented non-white boxers competing for major titles.
A British and Commonwealth middleweight champion, he was the first black athlete to win a title in any British sport.