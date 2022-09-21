Anger as parcel locker covers blue plaque for legendary Warwick boxer

InPost's post collection locker is currently covering the blue plaque dedicated to legendary Warwick boxer Dick Turpin. The plaque was put up outside Sainsbury's in Saltisford last November. Picture supplied.

The gloves are off in Warwick after a blue plaque for a legendary boxer from the town has been thoughtlessly covered due to the installation of a large post locker.

The large InPost locker has been placed against the wall at the entrance to Sainsbury’s in Saltisford completely obscuring the plaque for Dick Turpin.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has raised the issue over the “long fought for” blue plaque on his Facebook page.

The unveiling of the blue plaque for legendary boxer Dick Turpin outside Sainsbury's in Saltisford, Warwick, in November 2021. Picture supplied.

He said: “InPost must act immediately to remove the locker.

"Sainsbury’s management must liaise with the firm to find a new spot for it.

"The actions of InPost are an insult to his [Dick Turpin’s] memory, his legacy, his brothers and the rest of their family and to the boxing community of Warwick and Leamington.

“I will be contacting InPost and Sainsbury's immediately.”

MHLC-21-09-22 The Turpins 20th August 1951: British boxer and World Middleweight Champion Randolph Turpin, with his manager and brothers, Dick and Jackie, in New York. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The plaque honouring Dick was erected outside the supermarket last November – with members of his family, Commonwealth Games 2022 heavyweight gold medallist Lewis Williams and the boxing press on hand to mark the occasion.

In 1948, Dick became the first black British boxer to break the so-called ‘colour bar’ – which prevented non-white boxers competing for major titles.

A British and Commonwealth middleweight champion, he was the first black athlete to win a title in any British sport.

Sainsbury’s has said it will have the locker moved.