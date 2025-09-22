Postponed charity tennis event will now take place in Warwick this weekend

A postponed annual amateur tennis tournament, which celebrates the sports’ Leamington-roots, will now take place in Warwick this coming weekend.

The rearranged Bowen Bowl, a match with teams and players from the holders Leamington Tennis Club and Warwick Boat Club, will be held at the Warwick Club on Sunday (September 28) with play starting at noon.

The event was originally supposed to take place earlier in the month but was postponed due to heavy rain.

This year the two charities the event is raising money for are Helping Hands, nominated by Leamington, which gives compassionate and practical support to those people struggling in the district with the causes of homelessness and trauma– and the Priory Pools Community Centre fund, nominated by the by the Boat Club, which needs to raise a further £400,000 towards its target of £2 million to commence building work on a centre to provide essential services for people in the Packmores area of Warwick.

Previous Bowen Bowl Winners Franco Cappuccio and Phil Stokes from Warwick Boat Club with the trophy.

The Bowen Bowl, made by Elkington’s in circa 1888, is similar to the Rosewater dish given to the winner of the Wimbledon Ladies Singles title, and celebrates the first game of tennis played in Leamington in 1874.

Peter Bowen, who inherited the bowl from his father, the late John Bowen, says using the antique bowl as a trophy is both practical and appropriate, securing its future rather than it being melted down, sold at auction, or left gathering dust on a shelf.

Entry to the event is free.

Spectators should park in St Nicholas Park, opposite the Boat Club.