Potfest by the Lake returning to Compton Verney as well as half-term activities and events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular Potfest by the Lake will be returning to the historical Compton Verney site later this year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compton Verney has a host of events and activities planned for the midsummer period for families and art lovers alike.

Potfest

Potfest will be returning to Compton Verney. Photo supplied by Compton Verney

The popular Potfest by the Lake ceramics fair is set to returns from Friday June 20 to Sunday June 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Compton Verney said: “A highlight in every potter’s calendar, this popular event showcases the work of 90 of the UK’s finest ceramicists.

"With porcelain, stoneware, slipware, sculpture, figurative work and homewares on display, this event is a must for all ceramic fans.

"New for 2025, there will be pottery demonstrations taking place within the Adam Hall. Digbeth Dining Club are providing the refreshments.”

Digbeth Dining Club will also be returning for its summer takeover on May 31 – the grounds will be filled with their usual mix of award-winning street food and bards, with live entertainment for families. Photo supplied by Compton Verney

Tickets for the event start at £7.50, with top-up tickets available for admission to Compton Verney’s exhibitions and gallery spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half term

During May half term (May 24 to June 1) Compton Verney will be hosting activities for all ages.

Visitors can become an ‘Arty Architect’ by creating a fantasy building using loose parts, glue guns and recycled materials.

Potfest will be returning to Compton Verney. Photo supplied by Compton Verney

Kineton RAF STEM will also be returning to the site to host days of design and engineering and there will be a ‘Family Forest School Get Mucky Get Making’ where visitors can build bird nests, make and decorate clay eggs, and find hidden bunnies.

The Adam Hall will be turned into an engineering play space where children can build, stack and construct with blocks and connectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digbeth Dining Club

The Digbeth Dining Club will be returning to Compton Verney for its summer takeover on Saturday May 31.

The grounds will be filled with its usual mix of award-winning street food and bards, with live entertainment for families.

Folk event

On June 28, the site will be hosting Celebrating Folk, which has been co-produced with community groups based around Warwickshire.

It will be a day dedicated to folk art, music and storytelling and visitors will be able to share their own stories and hear more about the objects and customs that are part of folk culture.

During May half-term (May 24 to June 1) Compton Verney will be hosting activities for all ages.

For more information and to buy tickets go to: https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/