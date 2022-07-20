Preschool in Warwick celebrates its 30th anniversary for a last hurrah before closing

Noah’s Ark Christian Preschool, which was based in Church Hall in Gerrard Street, closed its doors for the final time on July 14. Top photos by Noah's Arc and bottom photo by Mike Baker

The preschool opened in September 1992 as Castle Hill Christian Playgroup, when members of Castle Hill Baptist Church, Jan Furlong and Lindsey Langley, recognised a need for preschool provision in the community.

Noah's Arc preschool has now closed. Photo by Noah's Arc

“We realised that children who had attended the church’s ‘Jack and Jill’ toddler group needed a group to progress to as they got beyond toddler age,” remembers Lindsey. “Many members of the church came on board to help run the group.

"For the parents, one of the important things was that it was a Christian group.”

Lindsey added: “I loved my time in playgroup and certainly felt privileged to be part of the start of the children’s educational and social adventure.”

The preschool closed after celebrating its 30th anniversary. Photo by Noah's Arc

But the childcare needs of families changed over time, with many needing wrap-around care – something Noah’s Ark could not provide in its current format – and so Castle Hill Baptist Church members decided to close the preschool.

While families said they were saddened to see the preschool close, many gathered to celebrate the 30 years that Noah’s Ark had been in the community at a party on July 10.

Kevin Johnson, Pastor of Castle Hill Baptist Church, added: “Noah’s Ark has cared for and educated the children of Warwick and beyond for the past thirty years.

Castle Hill Church Hall where Noah's Arc was based. Photo by Mike Baker

“The church has always counted it a privilege to pray regularly for all their work and we’re so thankful to God for all he has done in so many lives.

"Many families have been in touch to say how much Noah’s Ark has meant to them and share some fond memories.

"Noah’s Ark will be greatly missed by all, but staff and volunteers, past and present, can be proud of the huge part they’ve played in the early years of many children’s lives - nurturing and educating them, all whilst having the most tremendous fun.

"That great start will impact those children for all their lives.