Pret A Manger to open its first Leamington branch at Supermarket site in the town

International sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger will open its first Leamington branch at the Morrisons petrol station site in the town.

The 1533 sq ft new shop at the site in Old Warwick Road, for which Morrisons was granted planning permission to extend last year, will create at least ten new jobs in the and offer seating for 30 customers.

The shop is due to open in late summer.

Customers will be able to chose from ‘Pret’s’ full menu of freshly made sandwiches, salads, hot-food, snacks and baked goods, alongside freshly baked all-butter croissants, handmade Chicken Caesar & Bacon Baguettes and Posh Cheddar & Pickle Baguettes.

Organic coffees, teas and other hot and iced drinks will also be available.

As with all Pret branches, any unsold freshly made food will be donated to those most in need in and around Leamington via The Pret Foundation.

Interested charities in the area can contact The Pret Foundation via [email protected]