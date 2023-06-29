Primary school in Leek Wootton celebrates retaining ‘good’ Ofsted rating

The report praises All Saints Church of England Academy for the quality of its pupils’ reading and recognises it for for being “a lovely school with supportive teachers who treat each child as an individual”

Staff and children at All Saints Church of England Academy in Leek Wootton are celebrating the school’s latest Ofsted report in which they retained a good rating in all areas.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school in May and spoke to staff, children and parents.

Pupils and staff at All Saints Church of England Academy in Leek Wootton are celebrating retaining the school's 'good' Ofsted rating. Picture supplied.

As well as highlighting the school’s many other strengths they also praised the way “adults and children treat each other with kindness”.

The academy is part of the Green Leek Federation, which is a member of the Diocese of Coventry Multi Academy Trust. They are celebrating alongside partner school Burton Green Church of England Academy, which also received a good judgement from Ofsted in 2022.

The report for All Saints said, “leaders are ambitious and have high expectations for pupils".

The report also praised the range of activities on offer, recognised the good behaviour and attitudes of the children, talked about how children enjoy their learning, and documented how leaders have created a highly inclusive school where staff know which needs to be in place for individual pupils.

Andrew Morris, executive headteacher of the Green Leek Federation, which also includes Burton Green Church of England Academy said, “Burton Green Church of England Academy received a good judgement in 2022 and it’s lovely to achieve the same success with All Saints.

"I am extremely proud of everyone at both of the academies in the federation.

"The report confirms what I already knew, that this is a very special place to work and learn.”