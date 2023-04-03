Register
Primary school pupils from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth compete in basketball tournament at college

Pupils from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth took part.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

Basketballers from primary schools across Warwickshire starred on court as part of a regional tournament hosted at Moreton Morrell College.

Around 80 students from eight schools across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth took to the court at the college, which is part of college group WCG, in a round robin tournament supported by Warwickshire Hawks Basketball Club and Central Warwickshire School Sports Partnership.

Pupils from across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth recently took part on a basketball tournament at Moreton Morrell College. Photo supplied
The day was split into two sessions with year five and year six pupils competing for their schools, with each team playing each other once before facing off in a final.

A team from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Leamington, were named champions from the morning session, while the afternoon tournament saw Kenilworth’s Priors Field Primary School named the winners.

Jack Lynch, a coach from Warwickshire Hawks, led the tournament and was supported by more than 18 Level 3 Sport students from Moreton Morrell College on the day.

The students were on hand to support on the matches, operate scoreboards, carry out media duties and deliver some coaching for the pupils.

A group photo of all who took part and were involved in the basketball tournament at Moreton Morrell College. Photo supplied
Jack Lynch, who coaches the under 11s team, said: “The standard on the day was fantastic and all the schools were very enthusiastic and competitive.

“All the school pupils involved left with a smile on their face and that’s what is most important to us.

“There were definitely some stars out there on court and hopefully we will see them down at a Warwickshire Hawks session soon.

“The students from the college were outstanding volunteers and we would like to thank them all for helping to deliver a brilliant day of basketball.”

Warwickshire Hawks, led the tournament and was supported by more than 18 Level 3 Sport students from Moreton Morrell College on the day. Photo supplied
Becky Brannigan, of Moreton Morrell College, added: “We were proud to be able to host the tournament at the college and our students enjoyed the chance to be able to support the running of the event.

“As part of the sport course our students are tasked with being involved in the planning and delivery of events and this was a great opportunity for them to get hands on.

“We would like to thank Warwickshire Hawks for their work on the day and CWSSP for organising for the schools to take part.”

Sarah Cleaver, deputy school games organiser for Central Warwickshire Sports Partnership, added: “The attitude of the college students was perfect – they were praising, cheering and adopted a great manner when talking with the pupils.

“The activities were perfect for the primary school pupils, and their staff were buzzing about it when I spoke to them at the morning session.

"There were some amazing basketball players on court, and I hope that they can form links with Warwickshire Hawks if they haven’t already done so.

“I look forward to working with WCG and Warwickshire Hawks again to provide some more wonderful opportunities to pupils from schools in the Central Warwickshire area.”

