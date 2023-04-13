Register
Primary school pupils visit Lillington church to learn about the building, church life and its history

The church in Lillington held three sessions called ‘Looking at Lillington’ for the pupils from two different schools.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Primary school pupils recently visited a church in Lillington to learn about the building, church life and its history.

More than 100 pupils from Telford Junior School and Lillington Nursery and Primary School attended the event, which is known as ‘Looking at Lillington’.

Most Popular
Telford Junior School pupils learning about war memorial at the church. Photo suppliedTelford Junior School pupils learning about war memorial at the church. Photo supplied
The pupils recently spent a morning at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Lillington studying aspects of church life and its local history.

The church held three sessions for the school children.

‘Looking at Lillington’ is annual event held by the church and was able to restart again after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During their visits, school pupils were able to learn about things such as baptism and holy communion as well as looking at the war memorial in the churchyard and taking part in crafts and activities.

Telford Junior School pupils learning about baptism. Photo suppliedTelford Junior School pupils learning about baptism. Photo supplied
Telford Junior School pupils learning about holy communion. Photo suppliedTelford Junior School pupils learning about holy communion. Photo supplied
Telford Junior School pupils taking part in crafts. Photo suppliedTelford Junior School pupils taking part in crafts. Photo supplied
Related topics:Primary schoolCovid-19