Princess Anne visits Warwick’s Lord Leycester to mark the end of a historic ‘once in a century’ restoration project

The Lord Leycester in Warwick welcomed HRH Princess Anne through its gates this week to mark the end of an historic programme of restoration and improvement.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the collection of Grade I listed buildings in Warwick on Thursday September 4, where she was given a guided tour of the site – which has undergone a “once in a century” restoration project in recent years by dignitaries including: Lord De L’Isle Philip Sidney, Patron of the Lord Leycester; Master of the Lord Leycester, Dr Heidi L Meyer; and Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox, who is also a governor at the Lord Leycester.

Built in the late 1300s, the historic landmark was founded as almshouses for ex-servicemen by Robert Dudley, a favourite of Queen Elizabeth I and remains one of the best preserved examples of medieval architecture in England and Europe, as well as an historic home for veterans to this day, known as its Brethren.

In recent years the site has undergone a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

The project saw The Master’s House and the Medieval wall at the Lord Leycester opened to visitors for the first time in its history, allowing the public to access more of the site.

The improvements also saw the creation of new exhibition areas and an enlarged visitor attraction area including a new reception, gift shop and a café located in the Great Hall, as well as external repairs of the almshouse that form the homes of the Brethren who currently live at the Lord Leycester.

Intricate and sensitive upgrade works, enabling level access throughout public areas and underfloor heating, all also took place with the aim of improving the visitor experience, and improvements to accessibility including new lifts and ramps have made the site.

During the visit, The Princess Royal met groups who have been involved in the restoration and running of the site, including donors, Brethren, staff and volunteers, as well as representatives from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Princess Anne was shown historic artifacts that act as physical reminders of King James I’s visit to the Lord Leycester in 1617, including a commemorative seal mounted on a wall in the Great Hall, covered since the 1960s but revealed during recent restoration work, as well as a custom built chair for the monarch.

Afterwards, The Princess Royal had an afternoon tea in the Great Hall, before a commemorative plaque marking her visit was unveiled by Lord De L’Isle.

Dr Heidi L Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester, said: “I began this project of improvement over seven years ago shortly after I arrived as the new Master – the visit of The Princess Royal marks the end of a successful project and the start of a bright and fruitful future for the Lord Leycester.”

Since reopening in August 2023, the Lord Leycester has welcomed tens of thousands of people through its doors, with efforts continuing to ensure it remains a cherished site of historic significance for years to come following the restoration programme.

Liz Bates, director, England, Midlands and East at The National Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “This week’s visit by The Princess Royal was a tribute to the dedication of all those involved in the Lord Leycester’s restoration and renewal.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, grants from The National Lottery Heritage Fund have helped preserve this extraordinary site’s unique heritage as a working place of refuge and learning, and ensure its stories continue to inspire future generations.”

For more information on the Lord Leycester, go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/