Princethorpe College to host national equestrian event with new offerings for 2023

An equestrian event in Princethorpe that brings together hundreds of school and riding club competitors is expanding for 2023.

The Two-Day Event returns to Princethorpe College. Photo by Emmpix Photography

Entries are now open for the National Schools and Riding Clubs Two-Day Event, which attracts up to 300 riders each year.

Now in its 22nd year, this year’s event includes a new 70cm class to open it up to a wider field of competitors, with a new spectator area introduced to satisfy growing demand.

The event takes place across May 27 and 28 at Princethorpe College, and is backed by local firms The Wigley Group and Newton LDP as its returning main sponsors.

Bud Jackson, chair of organisers Stoneleigh Riding Club, said: “There was a real appetite for last year’s event as it was the first since 2019 to open to public and spectators due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to build on that for this year by opening a new 70cm class and enhancing the offering to spectators, and are really pleased to have the support of The Wigley Group and Newton LDP again this year to help us do that.

“This is a key date in the equine calendar for so many school and riding clubs across the country, and this year’s event is already shaping up to be the best one yet.”

The ‘long format’ event encompasses dressage and show-jumping on day one, with roads and tracks, steeplechase and cross-country disciplines running on day two.

The 70cm competitors will have a shortened roads and tracks course which excludes the steeplechase, before moving onto the unique cross-country course designed and built by Lloyd Hunt from LandS Eventing.

As well as the new 70cm class, it is also open to 80cm, 90cm and 100cm disciplines.

Princethorpe Foundation Assistant Head, Alex Darkes, added: “Having been involved for many years, we have been delighted to host this event on the Princethorpe estate since 2015 and we celebrate our relationship with Stoneleigh Riding Club, The Wigley Group and Newton LDP.”

Admission for spectators is free, with the event running from 8.30am to 6.30pm on both days.

