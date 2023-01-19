Warwick-based children's charity to get funding boost thanks to the craftsmanship of students

A Warwick-based charity that supports children suffering from life-threatening illnesses will benefit from the craftsmanship of carpentry students.

Level 1 carpentry and joinery students at Moreton Morrell College have joined forces with site carpentry Level 2 and 3 learners to create items including coasters, chopping boards, tea light holders and tables.

The products will then be sold or raffled off at the college’s annual Lambing and Animals Weekend, which is held at Nether Moreton Farm.

Last year, students took £800 worth of orders and sold raffle tickets in aid of Oxfam’s Humanitarian Appeal.

Students will hold a stall at the event on March 25 and 26, where 40 per cent of the money raised from items sold will be donated to Molly Ollys.

The Warwick-based charity was set up 11 years ago by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw after their eight-year-old daughter Molly died from kidney cancer.

Molly Ollys emotionally supports UK children between 0 and 18 who have a life-threatening illness.

John Billings, carpentry and joinery lecturer at Moreton Morrell College, said: “Each year as part of their personal development, the full-time learners choose a charity, to help promote being a good citizen and raise money for that charity.

“This year Molly Ollys was chosen after hearing about the amazing work they do.

"Everything we are making is on the basis of 60 per cent of the sale will go towards materials and the rest be donated to charity.

“It really helps students with learning how to price materials and planning labour schedules.”

Jennie Ludford, from Mollys Ollys, visited students at Moreton Morrell College to witness their craftmanship first hand.

She said: “It was fabulous to visit the college and see the talented construction apprentices in action.

“They have made a lovely table out of timber and resin materials which is being raffled off to raise funds for Molly Ollys.