Progress being made in renovation of former House of Fraser building in Leamington

Work is progressing on the renovation of the former House of Fraser building in Leamington town centre.

After the ailing department store chain closed the branch at 76-86 The Parade between December 2021 and January 2022, the building has been empty.

But video game developer Sumo Group has leased the entire first and second floors and will use the space for office and design studios once the work is completed.

The rear of the former House of Fraser building in Bedford Street, Leamington.

The company is expecting to employ more than 400 staff at the site.

Valeo Capital is carrying out extensive work on the building, which is soon to be known as Bedford Street Studios.