Progress being made in renovation of former House of Fraser building in Leamington

Video game developer Sumo Group has leased the entire first and second floors of the building in the Parade and will use the space for office and design studios

By Oliver Williams
30 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 6:44pm

Work is progressing on the renovation of the former House of Fraser building in Leamington town centre.

After the ailing department store chain closed the branch at 76-86 The Parade between December 2021 and January 2022, the building has been empty.

But video game developer Sumo Group has leased the entire first and second floors and will use the space for office and design studios once the work is completed.

The rear of the former House of Fraser building in Bedford Street, Leamington.

The company is expecting to employ more than 400 staff at the site.

Valeo Capital is carrying out extensive work on the building, which is soon to be known as Bedford Street Studios.

The remaining Grade A office and creative studio space at the building is being jointly marketed by Knight Frank and Savills.

