Project aiming to turn Warwick into 'a singing town' now singing with more than 1,600 school children

A singing project in Warwick is leading the way in raising awareness of the benefits of singing on health and well-being.

However, project leaders say it is the benefit of singing for happiness and health in the community that is really exciting for them.

Choral entrepreneur Cerys Purser said: “There is a huge amount of scientific evidence that tells us about the benefits of singing.”

Cerys is leading the project’s approach to supporting health and well-being in the community and is already delivering singing sessions in five local schools.

Cerys has recently started Sing for Joy, a singing group that specifically supports well-being, in partnership with the community centre in Chase Meadow.

Joannah Whitten, community development manager at the centre, said: “Our first contact with Cerys came about through the local NHS social prescribers and we spent a lot of time thinking about what sort of group we wanted – one that would be inclusive, supportive and joyful.”

The three aims of Warwick – A Singing Town cover education, health and the community, and each are illustrated in three new promotional videos, which celebrate the project’s successes since its launch in October 2021.