Project to improve accident black spot near Leamington is ‘among the best examples of civil engineering’, say judges

A project to improve the safety at an accident black spot just outside Leamington has acclaimed as being among the best examples of civil engineering – and nominated for a national award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harbury Lane/Fosse Way junction scheme was among those put forward for consideration by judges at the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) in the Best Small Project Scheme.

This recognises ‘outstanding examples of transportation or highway projects (of budget under £5m), demonstrating they have made a major contribution to the West Midlands’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The completed work on the Harbury Lane/Fosseway junction. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The work on the scheme, which started in December 2022, involved adding traffic lights to the crossroads as well as widening the roads.

As well as this, retaining walls around the junction and around neighbouring properties have also been built.

The work at the junction was completed nearly a year-and-a-half after it began on the site, despite several delays to the project.

Warwickshire’s scheme, which used Section 278 developer funding, was delivered in partnership with Montell Engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire County Council said this scheme “tackled safety problems potentially posed by the increased housing developments in the area with increased pressure on the network’s capacity, causing significant safety concerns and increases in congestion.”

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s executive director for communities, said: “Making the shortlist for this award recognises the high standard of work that the county council’s team of engineers and partners have produced.

“We aim to carry out work as sensitively as we can to residents, businesses and commuters, keeping any kind of disruption to a minimum.

"We also look to construct schemes that not only respond to the short-term needs of an area but also look beyond that to what will be needed in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This scheme is an exemplar of what highway schemes should be delivering.”

Warwickshire’s road safety schemes have also been shortlisted for two National CIHT awards for the Fosse Way Scheme in the Technology and Digital Transformation category and the Young Driver Online Education Event in the CIHT Road Safety Award.

Warwickshire also took home the Research and Innovation Award at the recent Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) West Midlands AGM Awards for the work of its Road Safety Partnership for the Fosse Way scheme.

The winners of the national CIHT awards are due to be announced on June 4.