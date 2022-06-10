Property race day at Warwick racecourse raises thousands for Myton Hospices

Midlands property professionals have raised thousands of pounds at an event in Warwick to help support people and families with terminal illnesses.

By Kirstie Smith
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The Wigley Property Raceday, organised by Warwickshire firm The Wigley Group and held at Warwick Racecourse, saw £19,500 raised for The Myton Hospices.

The event marked the 2021/22 Jump Racing Season Finale at Warwick and the money was raised by a charity auction of memorabilia, and support from local companies who sponsored races and bought tables in the pavilion marquee.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
Property Race Day being held at Warwick Racecourse to raise funds for Myton Hosp...
Left to right: Jeff Paybody (Howkins and Harrison), James Davies (The Wigley Group), Yasmin Audhali (Myton Hospices), Richard Foxon (Newton LDP), Liam Kenyon and Rachael Ainscough (Ainscough Strategic Land) and Edward Bromwich (ehB Residential). Photo supplied

James Davies, chief executive officer of The Wigley Group, said: “This was a terrific day and a fabulous way to end the racing season.

“We’ve always been keen to support charities and organisations in our local area and I am thrilled we have been able to provide this donation to Myton.

“The care they provide to people and their families at such difficult times is so important.

“Most of us unfortunately know someone who has used their services, which is why I want to thank all of our generous event sponsors and guests for contributing to this fundraising tally.”

Yasmin Audhali, corporate fundraiser at Myton, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Wigley Group and everyone who came to support the Wigley Property Raceday.

“Events and support like this make such a huge difference to our ability to continue to provide our services, free of charge, to terminally ill patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Race Sponsors and table sponsors included Newton LDP, Rosconn, Catesby Estates, Rainier Developments, eHb Residential, Perseus, Richborough Estates, Howkins and Harrison, AC Lloyd, Bromwich Hardy and Ainscough Strategic Land.

The Wigley GroupWarwickshire