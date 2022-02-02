Proposals revealed for about 70 homes in Warwick - there's still time to have your say on the plans

Proposals for a new housing development with about 70 houses in Warwick have been revealed.

Developer Taylor Wimpey have put together the plans for the site, which would be called Tournament Fields.

The site - located next to the existing Chase Meadows estate - would be near Leycester House care home and access would be via Goggbridge Lane.

The proposed site for up to 69 homes

According to the developer there could be up to 69 homes built on the site, which it says would include 27 'affordable' homes.

The current proposals also include a pond area, which Taylor Wimpey say will 'ensure that surface water was managed correctly to prevent localised flooding issues'.

Currently the plans are at the public consultation stage and the developer is asking for residents' views.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We are preparing our proposals for a new development of up to 69 homes, including 40 per cent much needed affordable homes, at Tournament Fields in Warwick.

The proposed site, which is between the Warwick Bypass and Goggbridge Lane

“Listening to the feedback of the local community is important to us and we are currently running an online consultation where people can view and comment on our developing plans.

"This virtual consultation period will run until the February 21 2022, after which we will consider all feedback received before we submit a full planning application to Warwick District Council this spring.

“We would like to thank everyone who has submitted their feedback so far and look forward to receiving a decision on our application which is expected later this year.”

For further details of the proposal go to: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/warwick/tournament-park

