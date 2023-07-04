"Protect the Pump Rooms": Leamington Society's call against council's plan for historic building

Warwick District Council wants to replace the shop at the Leamington landmark with a space for a small customer services team but concerned residents are campaigning to keep the building used solely for recreation and the arts

Leamington residents are appealing to Warwick District Council to scrap its plan to put a space for its customer services team in place of the shop at the Royal Pump Rooms in the town.

In February, Marianne Pitts of The Leamington Society launched a petition against the plans which initially included provisions for a dedicated homelessness officer to be stationed with customer services at the Pump Rooms during operational hours.

This provision will be kept under review as the service capabilities develop.

The shop and visitor information area at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Society chair Barbara Lynn said: “The Leamington Society had hoped that after the proposal was first put to the [council’s] cabinet, the opportunity would be taken to reconsider this and come up with a more suitable idea, appropriate for such a historic and beautiful building.

“Many aspects of the plan concerned us.”

The society’s concerns included the external and internal impact of the proposed changes on the historic building, the closure of the shop and the loss of amenity for residents.

The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Photo courtesy of the Leamington History Group.

Barbara said: “In response to my correspondence on the matter, WDC states that the concerns of the Leamington Society have been addressed.

"The designs for the layout of the new section adhere to the requirements and standards for such an important listed building and its significance to the community.

"The working environment of staff will be much improved and needs of visitors taken into consideration.

"The only problem which it is accepted has not yet been solved is the provision of a suitable alternative location for the shop.

“WDC seems intent on moving ahead with the planned changes as soon as possible despite the concerns of some of its own councillors and the availability of acceptable alternatives .

"We will of course continue to make the case for new thinking on the issue.

"We can only hope that this is finally recognised by the council and the Pump Rooms spared.”

The plan is part of the council’s move out of its Riverside House headquarters, which it will sell.