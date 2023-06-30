Decision imminent on use of Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington as site for council services

Many residents have objected to the plans saying the historical building should not be used for purposes other than recreation and the arts.

A decision will be made next week on plans to relocate Warwick District Council’s customer services from its current Riverside House headquarters to the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

The council wants to set up a space at the historical landmark - which currently houses Leamington Art Gallery & Museum, Leamington Library, a visitor information desk and a café as well as function rooms – for “a small, dedicated, multidisciplinary customer services team” where the gift shop is currently situated near the building’s main entrance.

The Royal Pump Rooms courtesy of Leamington History Group.

In February, a petition against the plans was started by Marianne Pitts of The Leamington Society.

This gained more than 1,000 signatures.

Residents have said that the space should not be used for purposes other than recreation and the arts.

The original proposals included provisions for a dedicated homelessness officer to be stationed with Customer Services at the Pump Rooms during

Riverside House. Photo by Mike Baker.

operational hours.

This provision will be kept under review as the service capabilities develop.

Others are concerned about the loss of the building’s shop in the plans.

Resident Soolie Burke, who is a member of the Leamington Studio Artists group, said: “I am greatly disturbed by the possible demise of the souvenir shop in the Pump Rooms.

"There are many dozens of coachloads of visitors who travel from all over the world to our lovely town during a year and they are pointed straight to the Pump Rooms, not only as an historical base to the story of Leamington, but to a charming, light-filled building with toilets, a splendid cafe, museum, art gallery and a shop where they can purchase a small souvenir of their visit - most of which have been created by local artists – and all under one roof.

"This latter facility is an extremely important part of their visit and without the shop in its current position, their visits will be far less memorable and the annual revenue the shop generates, being between £50,000 and £60,000, will be lost.”

In the report for the plans, the council has said: “It is important to differentiate between the council’s office-based operations and front-line services.

"The inclusion of a different type of public service at the Pump Rooms has the potential to significantly benefit Warwick district residents, businesses and visitors.

“Owing to the significant issues closing the Pump Rooms shop may cause the artists who currently use the facility, it is recommended that the Council continues to work on trying to find an alternative location or means of selling their works.

"Whilst there can be no guarantee of a successful conclusion every option should be investigated."

Riverside House is due to be sold with work “currently moving at pace” to relocate services from the site to space at Saltisford One in Warwick, which is owned by Warwickshire County Council.

The work to relocate and complete the customer services facilities at the Pump Rooms is expected to take about six months to complete.