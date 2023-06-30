Register
Pudding lovers rejoice: Heavenly Desserts to open branch in Leamington tomorrow

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
The interior of the new Heavenly Desserts restaurant in Leamington. Picture supplied,

International dessert franchise Heavenly Desserts is set to open the doors to its new restaurant in Leamington tomorrow (Saturday July 1).

The new restaurant is located at 102 The Parade – formerly the Mountain Warehouse store which has since moved to Warwick Street – and has capacity for 63 customers.

This latest store marks the 49th restaurant for the brand across the UK as the Heavenly Desserts chain continues to grow.

Interior photo of the new Heavenly Desserts restaurant in Leamington.
Yousif Aslam, managing director at Heavenly Desserts, said: “Opening our latest dessert restaurant in Leamington Spa is a fantastic achievement for the team as we inch towards the incredible milestone of 50 stores across the UK. The area is beautiful, and our new store is no exception – we really wanted to create a space that would fit in with the regency architecture and broad boulevards, which would look at home in the heart of the town.”

Yousif added: “We’re located only a stone’s throw away from the Regent Court shopping centre and hope that our presence will inject something different into the area for the whole town to enjoy.

"Our menu has something for every dessert connoisseur – from our signature mocktails to our recent dessert tapas tasting menu, which allows guests to sample a wide variety of options.

"We’re really excited to see the restaurant flourish after launching to the public this weekend.”

To find out more about Heavenly Desserts visit https://heavenlydesserts.co.uk

Related topics:Leamington