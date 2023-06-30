The event takes place at Victoria Park from today (Friday June 30) to Sunday July 2 with Archery Road, Victoria Road and Victoria Street nearby being closed during most of this time.

During the event, Archery Road, Victoria Road and Victoria Street will be closed as follows:

Friday, 30 June 12pm until 11pm

Road closures.

Saturday, 1 July 8:30am until 11pm

Sunday, 2 July 10:30am until 7.30pm

Attendees have been signposted to local car parks.

Pub in the Park. Picture supplied.

Alongside these road closures, Avenue Road is also closed near the junction with Adelaide Road due to work by Severn Trent Water. Diversions are in place.

For Warwickshire County Council’s road closures map visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap