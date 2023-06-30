Register
Road closures for Pub in the Park event in Leamington this weekend

The event takes place at Victoria Park from today (Friday June 30) to Sunday July 2 with Archery Road, Victoria Road and Victoria Street nearby being closed during most of this time.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

Road closures will be in place during the Pub in the Park food and music festival taking place at Victoria Park in Leamington from today (Friday June 30) to Sunday (July 2).

During the event, Archery Road, Victoria Road and Victoria Street will be closed as follows:

Friday, 30 June 12pm until 11pm

Saturday, 1 July 8:30am until 11pm

Sunday, 2 July 10:30am until 7.30pm

Attendees have been signposted to local car parks.

Alongside these road closures, Avenue Road is also closed near the junction with Adelaide Road due to work by Severn Trent Water. Diversions are in place.

For Warwickshire County Council’s road closures map visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap

For the Pub in the Park event website visit

https://www.pubintheparkuk.com/leamington-spa

