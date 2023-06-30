Road closures will be in place during the Pub in the Park food and music festival taking place at Victoria Park in Leamington from today (Friday June 30) to Sunday (July 2).
During the event, Archery Road, Victoria Road and Victoria Street will be closed as follows:
Friday, 30 June 12pm until 11pm
Saturday, 1 July 8:30am until 11pm
Sunday, 2 July 10:30am until 7.30pm
Attendees have been signposted to local car parks.
Alongside these road closures, Avenue Road is also closed near the junction with Adelaide Road due to work by Severn Trent Water. Diversions are in place.
For Warwickshire County Council’s road closures map visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap
For the Pub in the Park event website visit