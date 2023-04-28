Pub in the Park festival in Leamington launches campaign against hunger

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, the event’s founder, says he wants Pub in the Park to ‘give back’ to the towns in which it is held

Pub in the Park has launched a campaign against hunger in Leamington.

The three day festival of food, drink and music being held in Victoria Park from June 30 to July 2 this summer has teamed up with Warwick District Trussell Trust to raise funds via a donate-a-dish scheme.

Festival goers can donate £3 to the food bank at any of the pub and restaurant stalls at the event.

Pub in the Park. Picture supplied.

This ‘pay it forward’ scheme will not only raise funds but also awareness of the work the food bank does for people in and around Leamington.

Tom Kerridge, Michelin-star celebrity chef and founder of Pub in the Park said: “We're all about food here at Pub in the Park and we want to do everything we can to support families who are struggling to put food on the table.

"Giving back to the local communities in each town that we visit is so important to us, and an essential part of the festival this year and beyond.”

Pub in the Park is supporting Warwick District Trussell Trust to help those who face poverty and struggle to get food on the table every day.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge (left) the founder of Pub in Park at the event.

Andy Bower, of Warwick District Trussell Trust, said: “We run two sessions on a Friday, one in Leamington and one in Warwick, and in the two hours that we're open, we could see anything from 60 to 70 mouths fed.

"The cost of living crisis has really impacted the number of people that we're seeing and most recently we've seen nurses, teachers and younger professionals that are struggling.

"We're not affiliated with any political organisation or funded by the government or local authority, so often we encourage organisations like Pub in the Park to fundraise on our behalf.”

Tickets are on sale for Pub in the Park in Leamington from pubintheparkuk.com

Hairy Bikers chef Si King along with Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer and award-winning chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen will be hosting across the weekend.

