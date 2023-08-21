Register
Proud father of Leamington and Warwick Lioness Jess Carter praises daughter's World Cup heroics

Chris Carter took to Facebook to describe his feeling’s after the England women’s football team were defeated in the World Cup Final by Spain yesterday (Sunday August 20).
By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The proud father of Leamington and Warwick Lioness Jess Carter has described his pride at his daughter’s World Cup Heroics.

Chris Carter took to Facebook to express his feelings after the England women’s football team were defeated in the World Cup Final by Spain yesterday (Sunday August 20).

Despite the 1-0 loss, Jess, playing in defence for England as she did so well throughout the tournament, put in a superb display.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Jess Carter of England acknowledges the fans following the Women's International Friendly match between England and Portugal at Stadium mk on July 01, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Jess Carter of England acknowledges the fans following the Women's International Friendly match between England and Portugal at Stadium mk on July 01, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Jess Carter of England acknowledges the fans following the Women's International Friendly match between England and Portugal at Stadium mk on July 01, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Read More
Danish home store is set to open in Leamington - bringing the notion of ‘hygge’

Chris said: “What can one say about this young lady.

"One proud family one proud pops.

"You did yourself and your country proud.

"Hold your head high and keep smiling.”

Jess, 25 and a former Warwick Juniors player, started playing football professionally for Birmingham City at the age of just 16 in 2014.

She joined Chelsea in 2018 and has been capped by England 24 times.

