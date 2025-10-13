Pupils across Warwickshire take part in 'Great Debate' in Kenilworth

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form hosted the KMAT Great Debate. Photos supplied by Kenilworth School and Sixth Form

Pupils across Warwickshire recently took part in the ‘Great Debate’ at Kenilworth School.

On October 8, Kenilworth School and Sixth Form hosted the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust (KMAT) Great Debate.

This was the second year that the competition has taken place.

Initially 24 school took part in the competition, which was narrowed down to 12 schools in the final.

The schools taking part included:

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form

Westwood Academy

Bishop Ullathorne School

Hartshill Academy

Finham Park School

Warwick School

Blue Coat CofE School

Arnold Lodge School

The Kingsley School

Polesworth School

Avon Valley Performing Arts School

Kineton School

Introducing the final, KMAT’s CEO Hayden Abbott said: “This isn’t a normal debate. What is particular about our competition is that we draw on the spontaneity and creativity of debating in a relatively informal context.

"Additionally, our debaters can draw upon the support and ideas of their peers around the discussion, creating an atmosphere and energy unlike any other public speaking competition.”

There were 24 judges for the competition, including councillors, members of the business community, retired teachers and representatives from Warwick University.

After five rounds the group stages closed, and the knockout stages began.

Gradually, the numbers were whittled down to two finalists – Louise Price from Kenilworth School and Abbey McCabe from Blue Coat Church of England School in Coventry.

Louise Price was declared winner of the individual competition.

Micah Wiratunga of Warwick School and Ella Tipple of Polesworth School finished in joint third place.

Finham Park School took home the shield as winners of the School Competition, with Kenilworth School finishing second and Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School finishing in third place.

Mr Wheatley, one of the KMAT trustees and a judge from the 2024 event, said: “Congratulations on another fantastic debating event. I’m looking forward to next year already.”

Speaking after the event, Aaron Dudley, Head of Year 10 and co-ordinator of the KMAT Great Debate, said: “I sincerely hope that today, and all the days like this in the future, are about more than who takes home the trophies.

“I hope that everyone can take home an appreciation of the power of the spoken word, and an understanding that so much good can come from a place where intelligent people disagree with one another.”