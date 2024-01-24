Pupils enjoy hearty breakfast at farm attraction near Warwick as part of annual initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hearty, healthy, full English breakfast was served up to 20 school children at Hatton Adventure World near Warwick this week.

Yesterday (Tuesday January 23) pupils aged from five to six from Ferncumbe Church of England School in Hatton were collected by tractor and open-top trailer and transported to the popular family attraction where they learnt about the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast.

In its 18th year, this initiative is enjoyed and supported by the school, National Farmers Union (NFU), and Hatton Adventure World.

Breakfast, including locally sourced bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans, and wholemeal toast, was served by members of the Warwickshire branch of the NFU including group secretary Danny James.

Alice Latham, assistant farm manager at Hatton, said: “Hatton Adventure World once again enjoyed working with the NFU and feeding a healthy breakfast to the school children. It’s important to explain why breakfast is so essential, especially at this time of year when children are susceptible to colds and the flu”.

Danny James added: “The NFU is delighted to encourage children to eat a good breakfast to start their day.

"Going to school having eaten a nutritious breakfast gives children so many health benefits and helps them perform well in the classroom”.

Before the breakfast was served the children took part in drawing activities and games to understand where the produce comes from.

After breakfast they walked around the Farmyard to feed and pet the animals including the guinea pigs, goats, and snakes.

Miss Constable, a teacher from Ferncumbe School, said: “We are lucky to have Hatton Adventure World on our doorstep and for the children to visit the farmyard each year.

"Many children believe food comes from supermarkets, so it’s important they know where food comes from and the link between the animals they feed and what they eat.

"It’s important they take responsibility for their healthy food choices at home and school.”

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.