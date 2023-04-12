Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
6 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
8 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
9 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
10 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
10 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Pupils from Lighthorne Heath Primary School create miniature gardens as part of competition

The project was launched as part of British Science Week.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST

Pupils from Lighthorne Heath Primary School have created miniature gardens as part of a competition.

Read More
Commonwealth gold medallist Lewis Williams 'reopens' Leamington supermarket dur...

Housing developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes asked the pupils to create their own wildlife-friendly gardens in shoeboxes.

Most Popular
Val and Alex (Sales Advisers) with winners (left to right) Lola, April, Isla and Stefan. Photo by Mike SewellVal and Alex (Sales Advisers) with winners (left to right) Lola, April, Isla and Stefan. Photo by Mike Sewell
Val and Alex (Sales Advisers) with winners (left to right) Lola, April, Isla and Stefan. Photo by Mike Sewell

The project was launched as part of British Science Week in March, which is run by the British Science Association.

Winners of the competition were Lola, April, Isla and Stefan, who were all presented with science-themed prizes by Alex Evans and Val Martin, sales advisers at the nearby developments.

Katy Hill, class teacher at Lighthorne Heath Primary School, said: “Our children are really motivated by science and this project was a fantastic opportunity for them to learn about sustainability, making community links and to consider how green space can support mental health and well-being.

“We were really impressed by the detail and thought put into all of the children's designs. Thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for supporting this project.”

Related topics:David Wilson HomesHousing developers