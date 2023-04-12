Pupils from Lighthorne Heath Primary School create miniature gardens as part of competition

The project was launched as part of British Science Week.

Pupils from Lighthorne Heath Primary School have created miniature gardens as part of a competition.

Housing developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes asked the pupils to create their own wildlife-friendly gardens in shoeboxes.

Val and Alex (Sales Advisers) with winners (left to right) Lola, April, Isla and Stefan. Photo by Mike Sewell

The project was launched as part of British Science Week in March, which is run by the British Science Association.

Winners of the competition were Lola, April, Isla and Stefan, who were all presented with science-themed prizes by Alex Evans and Val Martin, sales advisers at the nearby developments.

Katy Hill, class teacher at Lighthorne Heath Primary School, said: “Our children are really motivated by science and this project was a fantastic opportunity for them to learn about sustainability, making community links and to consider how green space can support mental health and well-being.