The pupils helped to fill more than 600 boxes.

Pupils in the Warwick district have been recognised as ‘shining stars’ for their work in the community.

Recently, Rotarian Margaret Morley was asked by a member of the public, Sue Melville, if the Rotary Club, through the Rotary Stars projects, would recognise the children who had helped her fill more than 600 Rotary shoe boxes to go to Ukraine.

Budbrooke Primary School pupils Sophia Halford, Ben Ferreira, Florence Halford with Corinne Thomas head teacher at Budbrooke Primary School. Photo supplied

Sue has been filling shoeboxes for many years now.

She said: “I love it, to me it’s sending Love in a Box and I know how much they are appreciated by the recipients.

"I went out to Eastern Europe and when you see the faces of the children light up when they open their box ,it stays with you for ever.”

“These children give up their time to collect items for the boxes and to go and decorate and fill them.

Park Hill Junior School pupil Summer Oury with her mum. Photo supplied

"I couldn’t do it without the help of the children and the staff from Sainsbury store in Leamington.”

Margaret recently presented awards to Amelia Rockcliife at St Joseph’s School Roman Catholic Primary in Whitnash, Sophia Halford, Ben Ferreira, Florence Halford with at Budbrook Primary School and Summer Oury at Park Hill Junior School in Kenilworth.

Sue also donated Sainsbury’s vouchers to give to the pupils as a thank you for their efforts.

Margaret said: “To be asked by a member of the public and be able to go out to three of the local schools and be part of the assembly to recognise these young people is just something so special.”