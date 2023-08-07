Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Warwickshire's Myton Hospices hosting charity dinner to help them continue to support people in the community

The charity has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry
By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Warwickshire’s Myton Hospices will be hosting a charity dinner later this year to help raise money so they can carry on their work.

Read More
Warwickshire residents invited to attend fair in Warwick to find out more about ...

The event is due to take place on September 23 at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Myton Hospices' is due to hold is charity dinner on September 23 at the Coombe Abbey Hotel. Photo supplied by Advent CommunicationsMyton Hospices' is due to hold is charity dinner on September 23 at the Coombe Abbey Hotel. Photo supplied by Advent Communications
Myton Hospices' is due to hold is charity dinner on September 23 at the Coombe Abbey Hotel. Photo supplied by Advent Communications

It is a new event for the charity and will feature a three-course dinner, entertainment, an auction and prizes.

Music will be provided by Disco Diamonds, performing hits from the 70s and 80s and magician Angus Baskerville will show his sleight hand tricks and other magic..

The Myton Hospices, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, have to raise £10.5million of the £13.25million it needs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Tickets cost £70 per person or £650 for a table of ten. Ticket price includes a drink on arrival and the three-course meal and entertainment and places are limited.

To buy tickets go to: www.mytonhospice.org/Dinner

Related topics:Myton HospicesWarwickshireTicketsCoventry