Warwickshire's Myton Hospices hosting charity dinner to help them continue to support people in the community

The charity has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry

Warwickshire’s Myton Hospices will be hosting a charity dinner later this year to help raise money so they can carry on their work.

The event is due to take place on September 23 at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Myton Hospices' is due to hold is charity dinner on September 23 at the Coombe Abbey Hotel. Photo supplied by Advent Communications

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a new event for the charity and will feature a three-course dinner, entertainment, an auction and prizes.

Music will be provided by Disco Diamonds, performing hits from the 70s and 80s and magician Angus Baskerville will show his sleight hand tricks and other magic..

The Myton Hospices, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, have to raise £10.5million of the £13.25million it needs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Tickets cost £70 per person or £650 for a table of ten. Ticket price includes a drink on arrival and the three-course meal and entertainment and places are limited.