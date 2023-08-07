Warwickshire residents invited to attend fair in Warwick to find out more about volunteering in the community

It has several offices across the county, including one in Leamington.

Charities, community groups and organisations will join together to promote their volunteering opportunities at a fair in Warwick next week.

The free event will take place at the Market Hall Museum on August 15 between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick will be hosting a volunteering fair next week. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suzanne Collinson, Warwick district volunteer coordinator for community and voluntary action (CAVA), said: “After the success of the last volunteer fair, back in May, we want to offer another chance for everyone to meet the organisations supporting the local community and have the opportunity to see if they can help out”.

CAVA is the local Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCS) Infrastructure Organisation for Warwickshire and Solihull, providing support to the volunteers, groups, organisations, enterprises and charities who are working in the community.

It has several offices across the county, including one in Leamington.

CAVA says there are hundreds of different ways to volunteer and people can choose to volunteer on a regular or short-term basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maria Tongue who is the volunteer coordinator for Warwickshire Vision said: “We are looking forward to this event in the beautiful Market Place location a stone’s throw from our office.

“We hope you pop in and see what Opportunities we have all over Warwickshire, ranging from Home Visitors, Telephone befrienders, Social Club helpers and Volunteer Drivers to help the visually impaired in Warwickshire feel less isolated”.

Organisations that will be attending the event include; The Gap Project, Warwickshire Vision Support, Hill Close Gardens, Guide Dogs, South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, British Heart Foundation, Home-Start and Saltisford Canal Trust.