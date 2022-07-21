Queen's Baton Relay coming through Kenilworth and Whitnash - here's what everything you need to know from road closures to timings

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be welcomed to Warwick district this Friday (July 22) as part of the final leg of its journey across the Commonwealth. Photos by WDC

On its journey, the Baton will be coming through Kenilworth and Whitnash.

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, have had the honour of carrying the Baton in recognition of their contributions to their local communities.

The Baton is due to arrive in High Street in Kenilworth at 8am before heading towards Kenilworth Castle, where spectators have the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Baton.

The route map for when the Baton comes through Kenilworth. Photo supplied by WDC

Many viewing points will also be set up along the route and within the grounds of the Castle.

The Baton will then go on to Whitnash, arriving at the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library at around 9am, where there will be sports activities and a painting competition.

Viewing points will be made outside the venue in Acre Close Recreation Ground.

The route map for when the Baton comes through Whitnash. Photo supplied by WDC

There will be several road closures in place while the Baton comes through the district.

In Kenilworth, High Street, Castle Hill and Castle Road (from the junction of Castle Hill and Borrowell Lane) will be closed from 7.30am to 8.45am.

In Whitnash, no vehicles will be able to access the Civic Centre and Library along Acre Close area but access to shops and residents’ homes will be maintained.

The closure will run from 7.30am to 10.30am.

Kenilworth and Whitnash were selected for the baton relay as both Leamington and Warwick will be hosting Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games events and festival sites.

Councillor Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council, hopes that the whole community will come out to cheer the relay on.

He said: “Having travelled around the world, to welcome The Queen’s Baton that has been carried by an amazing group of relay runners, is such a fitting way to herald the start of the Games.

"Weaving a golden thread that binds all Commonwealth nations, this Baton has been handed from one local hero to the next, reflecting the spirit of the friendly Games and the exciting competition that is now just days away.

"This once-in-a-lifetime event is taking place right on our doorsteps, so let’s get involved and enjoy this special moment for our area.”