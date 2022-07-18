South Warwickshire NHS staff member selected to be baton bearer for Queen’s Baton Relay in Kenilworth

A staff member from the NHS in south Warwickshire has been selected as baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust’s (SWFT) Senior Specialist Occupational Health Practitioner, Julie Atkins, is one of 2,000 people being honoured by taking part in the Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Julie will carry the baton on Friday (July 22) at 8am near Kenilworth Castle.

She was selected as a baton bearer following a nomination from her Girlguiding colleagues for the inspiring volunteer work she carries out in Warwick and Kenilworth.

Julie has been working in the NHS for 34 years, 24 of those at SWFT, and volunteering for Girlguiding UK for 36 years.

After being nominated, Julie said: “This is an awesome opportunity to showcase the work Girlguiding do and an honour to represent the organisation in Warwickshire.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and experience, and I am looking forward to the event.

"Girlguiding has provided me with many opportunities, but this may be the highlight of my Guiding career.

"I feel privileged to be chosen as one of 2,000 people to carry the Baton. I’m excited and nervous, but I am looking forward to meeting the other local Baton Bearers.”

Speaking about her experience of volunteering, Julie said: “Volunteering has given me the opportunity to make new friends and develop new skills.

"As a mentor, I now assist our new volunteers with their leadership qualification.

"I am also a Leader/Assistant County Commissioner for Warwickshire, supporting all our members. It is great to see how these roles make a difference to the lives of girls within our community. I am inspired by the young females I meet every week.”