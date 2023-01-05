The Cancer Research UK fundraising event on Saturday June 17 is one of several taking place across the West Midlands between May and July.

People are invited to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life fundraising event at Stoneleigh Park in the spring.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Picture by Lesley Martin 10/10/21 Cancer Research UK Race For Life at Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, Sunday October 10th.

Thy can also take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course with a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

The Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

Since it began in 1994, around ten million people have taken part, raising more than £920 million to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

The Pretty Muddy event at the Race for Life. Picture courtesy of Kevin Michael Ladden Photography

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Warwickshire, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Warwickshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park.

"Slow and steady still wins.

“For others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Anyone who signs up this month can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

To enter visit raceforlife.org

Race for Life events in the West Midlands

Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire – Saturday 17 June – RFL 10k, 10am; RFL 5k, 11am; Pretty Muddy Kids, 12.15pm; Pretty Muddy 5k, 1pm

Birmingham Cannon Hill – Sunday 21 May - RFL 5k, 11am

Cofton Park, Longbridge – Saturday 15 July – Pretty Muddy Kids, 9.45am; Pretty Muddy 5k, 10.30am

Himley Hall, Dudley - Sunday 2 July – RFL 5k, 11am

Walsall Arboretum – Sunday 14 May - RFL 3k, 5k & 10k, 11am

Malvern Park, Solihull – Sunday 11 June - RFL 3k & 5K, 11am

Sutton Park – Sunday 2 July – RFL 10k, 9.30am; RFL 5k, 11.30am

Sandwell Valley Country Park – Sat 24 June – Pretty Muddy Kids, 9.45am; Pretty Muddy 5k, 10.30am

Arrow Valley, Redditch – Sunday 11 June – RFL 5k & 10k, 11am

West Park, Wolverhampton – Sunday 11 June – RFL 5k, 11am

Weston Park, Staffs – Saturday 20 May – Pretty Muddy Kids, 9.45am; Pretty Muddy 5k, 10.30am

Telford Town Park – Sunday 28 May – RFL 10k, 9.30am; RFL 5k, 11am

The Quarry, Shrewsbury – Sunday 18 June – RFL 5k, 11am

Central Forest, Stoke on Trent – Sunday 30 July – Pretty Muddy Kids, 9.45am; Pretty Muddy 5k, 10.30am

