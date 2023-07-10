Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Radford Semele man has used old photographs in book about village's history

Anthony Hitchcox put together a collection of photographs belonging to residents “with the aim of taking a historic look back at the village from the lens of a camera”.
By Oliver Williams
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST

A Radford Semele man has published a book which ‘takes a historic look back at the village from the lens of a camera’.

After the loss of his family photos some years ago and hearing of other peoples’ similar experiences, Anthony Hitchcox decided to put together a collection of photographs belonging to fellow villagers.

He also researched stories of the village through historic records and articles from local newspapers in The Leamington Courier from years gone by.

Most Popular
Anthony Hitchcox with copies of his book Radford Semele a History in Photos. Picture supplied.Anthony Hitchcox with copies of his book Radford Semele a History in Photos. Picture supplied.
Anthony Hitchcox with copies of his book Radford Semele a History in Photos. Picture supplied.
Read More
Tribute match in memory of the Leamington cricketer who was praised by legendary...

Anthony managed to find photographs and stories going as far back as the later years of the 19th century.

And he is still collecting copies of old photos for a collection for the village.

Copies of Radford Semele A History In Photos are available to buy at village shop in Lewis Road or directly by calling 08711 893473.

A photo from Anthony Hitchcox's book Radford Semele a History in Photos.A photo from Anthony Hitchcox's book Radford Semele a History in Photos.
A photo from Anthony Hitchcox's book Radford Semele a History in Photos.