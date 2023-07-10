Radford Semele man has used old photographs in book about village's history

Anthony Hitchcox put together a collection of photographs belonging to residents “with the aim of taking a historic look back at the village from the lens of a camera”.

After the loss of his family photos some years ago and hearing of other peoples’ similar experiences, Anthony Hitchcox decided to put together a collection of photographs belonging to fellow villagers.

He also researched stories of the village through historic records and articles from local newspapers in The Leamington Courier from years gone by.

Anthony Hitchcox with copies of his book Radford Semele a History in Photos. Picture supplied.

Anthony managed to find photographs and stories going as far back as the later years of the 19th century.

And he is still collecting copies of old photos for a collection for the village.

Copies of Radford Semele A History In Photos are available to buy at village shop in Lewis Road or directly by calling 08711 893473.