RAF Veteran bomber pilot from Kenilworth celebrates his 100th birthday

Rusty with RAFA chairman Stuart Powney and Treasurer Patrick Fitzgerald and his daughters Alison and Kathryn Rusty with daughters Alison and Kathryn Rusty and his cake. Picture supplied.

A Second World War veteran from Kenilworth has celebrated his 100th birthday.

A lunch was held at the Jephson Hotel in Leamington last week by members of the Leamington and Warwick District branch of The Royal Airforce Association for retired Flight Lieutenant Russell 'Rusty' Waughman to mark the milestone.

Retired Flight Lieutenant Russell 'Rusty' Waughman, 100, was a Lancaster Pilot during the Second World War with the 101 Squadron. Picture supplied.

Rusty was a Lancaster bomber pilot who flew 30 missions before finishing his tour of duty on the eve of D-Day.

He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), the Air Force Cross (AFC) and the The Legion of Honour medals for his service.

Since then, he has appeared on many TV shows and in other media, talking about his wartime experiences.