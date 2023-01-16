RAF Veteran bomber pilot from Kenilworth celebrates his 100th birthday

A Second World War veteran from Kenilworth has celebrated his 100th birthday.
A lunch was held at the Jephson Hotel in Leamington last week by members of the Leamington and Warwick District branch of The Royal Airforce Association for retired Flight Lieutenant Russell 'Rusty' Waughman to mark the milestone.
Rusty was a Lancaster bomber pilot who flew 30 missions before finishing his tour of duty on the eve of D-Day.
He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), the Air Force Cross (AFC) and the The Legion of Honour medals for his service.
Since then, he has appeared on many TV shows and in other media, talking about his wartime experiences.
He is fondly known as 'Grumps' to members of his family and ha slived in Kenilworth for more than 60 years.