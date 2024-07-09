Rail travellers warned of changes as buses replace trains from Leamington this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail travellers are warned of changes as buses replace Chiltern Railways trains from Leamington this weekend.

Passengers on Sunday (July 14) are urged to check their journeys as the line will be closed between Bicester North and Leamington for engineering works.

There will be no through trains between London Marylebone and Birmingham and no services will operate from Bicester North station. Customers will need to use rail replacement buses to complete their journey, if travelling through the affected area. Most journey times will be considerably longer than usual, and customers should check their journey before setting off. Journey planners have been updated.

Bridge works between Bicester North and Kings Sutton and tunnel works between Banbury and Leamington mean customers should allow extra time when travelling.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Bicester Village - Banbury - Leamington; Bicester Village - Banbury - Stratford Upon Avon and Bicester Village - Kings Sutton – Banbury.

Rail replacement buses will run from Bicester Village for journeys to and from Marylebone. Buses from Leamington will connect with trains for journeys to and from Birmingham Moor Street.

Customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, book tickets in advance via the website or Chiltern App and check their journey before travelling.