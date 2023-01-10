Rail users in south Warwickshire encouraged to stop for a cuppa and a chat on Samaritans' Brew Monday

The charity says it is aiming to turn ‘Blue Monday’ on its head by turning it ‘into something meaningful’

Rail users in south Warwickshire are encouraged to stop for a cuppa and a chat on Samaritans' Brew Monday.

The third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday', the day that has been dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

Samaritans Brew Monday at Leamington station in 2022. Photo supplied by Samaritans

But the Stratford Samaritans, a suicide prevention charity, says it is keen to dispel the idea that the third Monday of January is particularly difficult, as it says its listening volunteers are consistently busy every day of the year, responding to a call for help every 10 seconds.

Instead, Samaritans says it is turning the day on its head and into something meaningful by running ‘Brew Monday’, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

To help raise awareness of Brew Monday, Stratford Samaritans is joining forces with four railway stations in the area – Stratford, Warwick, Warwick Parkway and Leamington – on Monday (January 16) during the morning and evening rush hours, 7am to 8.30am and 4.30pm to 6pm.

Volunteers and rail staff will be handing out tea bags and chatting to passengers about the power of connecting over a cuppa and a catch up.

Emma Cook, Stratford Samaritans branch director, said: “It’s simple, there is no such thing as Blue Monday.

"People can feel low at any point in the day, week or year and we want them to know that they are never alone.

“Forget Blue Monday and instead check in with people you care about for a cuppa and a chat, as talking really can save lives.

"Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the month and year, 24/7.”

To help organise Brew Monday get-togethers, Samaritans have provided resources, fundraising tips, and information. This is available at: www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/