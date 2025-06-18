'Rain gardens' created to help tackle flooding as part of Europa Way works in Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST
‘Rain gardens’ and other drainage schemes are being created as part of the new A452 Myton/Queensway roundabout scheme in Leamington.

The initiative aims to reduce the risk of flooding in the Princes Drive area over the next 30 years.

Warwickshire County Council, in collaboration with Warwick District Council, is taking advantage of the wide verge space to implement a sustainable drainage system (SuDS).

Warwickshire County Council's first 'rain garden' being implemented as part of the A452 Myton/Queensway roundabouts improvement scheme. Photo by Warwickshire County Councilplaceholder image
Warwickshire County Council's first 'rain garden' being implemented as part of the A452 Myton/Queensway roundabouts improvement scheme. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Swales and ‘rain gardens’ are being introduced around both roundabouts.

A ‘rain garden’ is a type of landscaping that helps prevent flooding by capturing and absorbing rainwater.

The rain gardens are constructed with porous membranes, gravel layers, and perennial plants designed to withstand both saturated and dry conditions.

Warwickshire County Council said that by slowing down the flow of surface water and allowing it to infiltrate into the ground, “ rain gardens reduce the risk of flooding and improve water quality”.

Warwickshire County Council's first 'rain garden'. Photo by Warwickshire County Councilplaceholder image
Warwickshire County Council's first 'rain garden'. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Swales, which are shallow, vegetated channels designed to manage storm water are being installed around the perimeter of the roundabouts and along the carriageway verges.

Designed with staggered dams and specialist kerbing, the council said they help “capture and slow the flow of rainwater, allowing runoff to be absorbed and filtered before it reaches overflow systems”.

Councillor Rob Howard, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "We’re proud to deliver the council’s first ever rain garden as part of the A452 Myton/Queensway roundabouts improvement scheme.

"This sustainable drainage system not only enhances the visual landscape, but plays a vital role in managing surface water, reducing flood risk, and improving local biodiversity.

"It’s a great example of how we’re investing in more resilient, future-proof infrastructure that supports both our communities and the environment.”

