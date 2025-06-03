Work starts to add crossing in Myton Road as part of Europa Way works in Leamington
The work will see a toucan crossing created in Myton Road, which can be used by both pedestrians and cyclists.
It is part of the ongoing Queensway and Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) roundabout works, which are also part of the wider A452 Europa Way scheme.
Warwickshire County Council are advising motorists to allow extra time when travelling in that area.
A spokesperson said: “Warwickshire County Council and its contractors would like to thank motorists, local residents and businesses for their patience while the extensive works to improve the A452 Europa Way are underway.”
The council anticipates that the Myton Road phase of the project is due to be completed in July.
So that the work can take some traffic management measures have been put in place.
From 9am to 3.30pm on weekdays one lane along Myton Road will be closed.
The council said the traffic flow will “continue to be monitored to keep things moving smoothly”.
Some night-time road closures are also due to take place in early July for three weekend. This would run from 8pm to 6pm and there will be diversion routes in place.
Europa Way scheme
The Europa Way improvement scheme is taking place to help ease the congestion, especially due to thousands of new homes being built in the area.
The programme of work includes:
- upgrading Europa Way to increase capacity and active travel
- upgrading junctions
- new accesses into development sites
- a 500 space park and ride facility
- improving cycling and walking infrastructure
For more information about the work go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/europaway