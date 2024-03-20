Rare peregrine falcon lays first eggs of the year in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the two rare peregrine falcons in Leamington has laid eggs.

Peregrine falcons are among the fastest animals on the planet, reaching flight speeds of 200 miles per hour during their dramatic aerial dives.

Due to historic persecution the peregrine falcon was once rare in Warwickshire and the West Midlands, with fewer than 2,000 breeding pairs estimated across the UK.

The peregrine falcons nesting in the tower at Leamington town hall. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

But in recent years the species has made a comeback and in 2017 a pair of the birds began nesting in the tower at the Grade II listed Leamington Town Hall using a nest box provided by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Leamington Town Council, and Warwick District Council.

Three live webcams set up by the wildlife trust, which can be viewed here https://www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine#webcams provide views of the nesting pair as they lay eggs, feed their chicks and teach them essential falcon skills like soaring from precipitous ledges and hunting their prey.

In the early hours of Monday (March 18) the female peregrine named Mrs P laid her first egg of the season.

The second followed today (Wednesday March 20).

It is likely the pair will lay up to four eggs.

In 2023 they successfully raised four chicks named Percy, Peggy, Pedro and Peter.

Members of the public can attend Peregrine Watch LIVE events to learn more about the incredible birds.

Held at Regent Grove near the town hall, these free sessions allow a closer view of the peregrines through a provided telescope.

These sessions will take place from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays including April 13 and 20, May 4 and 25 and June 8 and 15.

Once the chicks hatch – typically around the end of April - Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will provide a weekly roundup with updates on the chicks and what they are doing.

To receive these updates email [email protected]